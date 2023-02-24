Two-year-old among seven hurt in mass shooting at schoolyard in Philadelphia

In this screen grab from a video, law enforcement officers are shown at the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Feb. 23, 2023. — WPVI

(PHILADELPHIA) — Seven people were shot, six of them children, in a shooting that took place at a schoolyard in Philadelphia Thursday evening, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police found multiple shooting victims at a schoolyard of the James G. Blaine School, located in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section, at about 5:52 p.m. Thursday. Authorities then transported six people to area hospitals, five of them children, and one being a 31-year-old woman who was shot twice and is in stable condition.

A 2-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy, 15-year-old boy, and two 16-year-old boys were shot at the schoolyard. All are in stable condition and are seeking treatment at area hospitals, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was also grazed by a bullet and was transported by Uber to a local hospital. He is listed in stable condition, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

