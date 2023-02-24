Friday, February 24, 2023
HomeNewsNationalTwo-year-old among seven hurt in mass shooting at schoolyard in Philadelphia
National

Two-year-old among seven hurt in mass shooting at schoolyard in Philadelphia

staff
By staff
0
4
In this screen grab from a video, law enforcement officers are shown at the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Feb. 23, 2023. — WPVI

(PHILADELPHIA) — Seven people were shot, six of them children, in a shooting that took place at a schoolyard in Philadelphia Thursday evening, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police found multiple shooting victims at a schoolyard of the James G. Blaine School, located in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section, at about 5:52 p.m. Thursday. Authorities then transported six people to area hospitals, five of them children, and one being a 31-year-old woman who was shot twice and is in stable condition.

A 2-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy, 15-year-old boy, and two 16-year-old boys were shot at the schoolyard. All are in stable condition and are seeking treatment at area hospitals, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was also grazed by a bullet and was transported by Uber to a local hospital. He is listed in stable condition, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Obituaries
Next article
Community Calendar
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Increasing clouds, breezy and 65 today

Local scoreboard

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

Increasing clouds, breezy and 65 today

Local scoreboard

Community Calendar

POPULAR POSTS

Increasing clouds, breezy and 65 today

Local scoreboard

Community Calendar

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE