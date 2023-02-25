Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

David Huston Chittum, 90, of Martinsville, died Feb. 12. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m. in the narthex prior to the service. A reception with light refreshments will follow the service. McKee-Stone Funeral home in Martinsville is in charge.

Helen Harmon Dandridge, 93, of Martinsville, died Friday. Collins-McKee-Stone in Martinsville is in charge.

Edward Franklin Harmon, 62, of Martinsville, died on January 19. The family will receive friends on March 4, from 5-7 p.m. at New Day Church MHC, in Martinsville. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Floyd Edward Hayes, Jr., 81, of Ridgeway, died Tuesday. The funeral will be Saturday, at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Walker Family Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

James Monroe Hobson, died on Feb. 21. The family will receive friends at noon on March 6 in the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home with a graveside service at 1 p.m. in the Roselawn Burial Park with full military honors.

Elizabeth Roberts Lockhart, 85, of Bassett, died Thursday. A viewing will be held from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, at Bassett Funeral Service, where the funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. A private burial will be held at the Lockhart Family Cemetery.

Juanita Mahan, 91, of Martinsville, died Feb. 23. A visitation service will be held Thursday, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held Wednesday from 1-5 p.m., at Hairston Funeral Home.

Rettia Morgan, 91, died on February 11. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Michael Steven Nuckles, Jr., 41, of Axton, died Feb. 18. The family will receive visitors at Wright Funeral Service Chapel Saturday, from 6-8 p.m. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Deshawn Marquis Ross, 22, of Bassett, died on Feb. 14. The funeral will be Saturday, at Bassett Funeral Service at 1 p.m. The burial will follow at the Ross Family Cemetery.

Linda Starkey Warren, 81 of Axton, died Thursday. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Norris Funeral Services followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. and then the burial at Roselawn Burial Park.

Brenda J. Witcher, 74, of Martinsville, died Feb. 16. A service of celebration will be held on Saturday, at 12 noon at the Mt. Sinai Apostle Church of God, 7 Peters Street, Martinsville. Interment will follow at New Life Apostolic Church Cemetery, Chatham. A viewing will be held on Saturday, from 11-11:45 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Apostle Church of God. Miller Funeral Home in Gretna is in charge.