2023 SAG Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ ﻿sweeps with 4 wins

Courtesy of the 29th Annual ScreenActors Guild Awards®

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honored outstanding performances in film and television Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The event was streamed live on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and other media partners including Netflix. 

Here is the complete list of winners:

The Motion Picture winners are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Television Program winners are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Sam Elliot – 1883

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
 Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear 

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
 Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary 

The Stunt Ensemble winners are:
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Top Gun: Maverick

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Stranger Things

The 58th SAG Life Achievement Award
Sally Field

