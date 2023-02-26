Pickup truck driver arrested in Arizona crash that killed 2 cyclists, injured 11

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(GOODYEAR, Ariz.) — A pickup truck driver is facing manslaughter and aggravated assault charges after he crashed into a large group of cyclists Saturday in Arizona, killing two and injuring 11 others, police said Sunday.

The Goodyear Police Department said officers were called to the scene of a “very serious crash” shortly before 8 a.m. local time in Goodyear, a suburb west of Phoenix, after a male pickup truck driver collided with a group of adult cyclists on the Cotton Lane Bridge.

A woman died at the scene and a man died at a local hospital following the crash, Goodyear police said. Eleven other cyclists were transported to three different area hospitals with “various injuries,” police said.

The pickup truck driver, identified by police as 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan, remained at the scene following the crash, police said.

After being questioned, Quintana-Lujan was arrested on multiple charges and booked at the Maricopa County Jail, where he was being held Sunday on $250,000 bond pending a court hearing on Friday, according to online jail records.

Goodyear police said Quintana-Lujan was arrested on two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of causing serious injury or death during a moving violation. Police did not disclose what the moving violation was.

One of the injured cyclists remained in life-threatening condition Sunday, police said.

At least one of the cyclists is from Goodyear and one was visiting from out of state, police said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.