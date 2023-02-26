Sunday, February 26, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal scoreboard
DailiesLocalSports

Local scoreboard

staff
By staff
0
27898

College basketball

In college basketball: North Carolina beat UVA 71-63 and Duke beat Virginia Tech 81-65. UNC plays at Florida State on Monday at 7 p.m., and on Tuesday Clemson is at UVA at 7 p.m., and Virginia Tech at Louisville at 9 p.m.

Previous article
Obituaries
Next article
Mostly cloudy and 63 today
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Mostly cloudy and 63 today

Dailies

Obituaries

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Community Calendar

Mostly cloudy and 63 today

Obituaries

LOCAL NEWS: Man missing found

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

Community Calendar

Mostly cloudy and 63 today

Obituaries

POPULAR POSTS

Community Calendar

Mostly cloudy and 63 today

Obituaries

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE