Community Calendar

Monday, Feb. 27

The Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors meeting: 6 p.m., Patrick County administration building, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.

Martinsville City Council Southside community meeting: 7-8 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Ave.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Summerlin meeting room, Henry County Administration Building.

Joint budget meeting with Henry County Board of Supervisors and Henry County School Board: 5 p.m., Henry County Administration Building, School Board’s conference room.

Martinsville City Council meeting: 5:30 p.m. closed session and 7 p.m. regular session, Council Chambers, Municipal Building.

Thursday, March 2

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals meets at 1 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Henry County School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Driving Miss Daisy by TheatreWorks Community Players at 7 p.m. in the Blackbox Theatre.

Friday, March 3

Driving Miss Daisy by TheatreWorks Community Players at 7 p.m. in the Blackbox Theatre.

Saturday, March 4

Run the Park – One hour run at 9 a.m. at Jack Dalton Park.

Driving Miss Daisy by TheatreWorks Community Players at 7 p.m. in the Blackbox Theatre.

Sunday, March 5

Driving Miss Daisy by TheatreWorks Community Players at 2 p.m. in the Blackbox Theatre.

Celebration of Dr. Seuss and the kickoff of Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Patrick County, 2 p.m. at the Reynolds Homestead.

Monday, March 6

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society and American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse uptown.

Tuesday, March 7

Fast Track 2023 Trade Show, VIP night from 4-8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Fast Track 2023 Trade Show will be open to the public from 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.