LOCAL NEWS: Southside community meeting tonight

Prior bus tour with city officials and council members

Martinsville City Council will tour the Southside neighborhood Monday to look at what changes have been made since the last tour and what can be improved. Many houses in the Southside community have been neglected and some are even condemned. After the tour, they will receive feedback from residents at a community meeting. The neighborhood community meeting will be held at the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Monday at 7 p.m.

UPDATE: Ezell Massey Jr., was located safely Saturday evening according to police.

The Martinsville Police Department is currently looking for a 73-year-old male, Ezell Massey Jr., who is missing from 1408 Roundabout Rd. Residents advise they last heard from Massey around 06:00 a.m. Saturday morning when he stepped outside to smoke. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue sweatpants, black shoes, and walks with a walker. If anyone has information on Massey’s whereabouts please call, 276-638-8751.

A Pittsylvania County woman was sentenced in federal court last week on charges related to stealing $170,000 in Social Security benefits belonging to her grandmother, who was serving a prison sentence in the death of her husband. Christy Bowling, 38, of Hurt, pleaded guilty in November to concealment of bankruptcy assets and theft of government money. She was sentenced last week to serve two months in federal prison followed by a year of home detention.

Chad Martin / STARNEWS

Members of Martinsville City Council will spend part of their regular meeting next month listening to residents who may express interest in being appointed to city council and serving in the seat being vacated by Chad Martin, who announced at the last meeting that he was resigning on Feb. 28 due to a job offer he had accepted in North Carolina. Council may appoint someone to fill the remaining term, or until a special election can be held in November.