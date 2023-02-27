Monday, February 27, 2023
Man caught on camera vandalizing Philadelphia mosque

By Bill Wyatt
Courtesy of Philadelphia Police Department

(PHILADELPHIA) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect seen vandalizing a mosque this weekend.

Security cameras caught the man spray-painting symbols and phrases including “Jesus Christ” on the walls and doors of Masjidullah – The Center for Human Excellence, according to the Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The incident occurred at about 11:57 p.m. Friday and mosque officials reported the vandalism on Sunday, Philadelphia police said.

CAIR-Philadelphia President Mohammed Zubairu, who is also a member of Masjidullah, is urging police “to apprehend the perpetrator and to determine whether there was a bias motive for the incident.”

“All Americans should feel safe from harassment or intimidation at their houses of worship,” Zubairu said.

Leaders of Masjidullah, a local church and a local synagogue said in a joint statement that they’re “appalled and saddened” by the vandalism.

“We stand together once again in the face of bigotry and hate,” the leaders said.

“We pray for a time when peace and understanding will fill and encompass our entire Philadelphia region,” they said.

Philadelphia police ask anyone with information to call 215-686-3353.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

