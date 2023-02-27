Michael B. Jordan calls out high school classmate on ‘Creed III’ red carpet

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for MGM Studios

Michael B. Jordan has a memory longer than his filmography, and he proved it over the weekend when he encountered a woman who admittedly used to tease the “corny” kid from Newark.

Podcast host Lore’l had used MBJ’s name to score some cred on her show, boasting how she and her friends would make fun of him at the high school they all attended. “To be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let’s start there, and he was no Michael Jordan. And he also would come to school with a headshot,” she derided.

Co-host Dominique also poked fun at his Valentine’s Day gesture to his then-girlfriend Lori Harvey, renting out an aquarium so just the two of them could enjoy it.

Dominique said it proved Jordan was a “nice, corny guy.”

But the actor-turned-Creed III director got his get back on the red carpet, when the Morning Hustle personality Lore’l introduced him to her camera saying, “We go way back,” to which Jordan said, “Yeah, the corny kid, right?”

Jordan kept it professional afterward, plugging Creed III, describing the “family vibe” on the movie and how it was “amazing” to be back in Atlanta, where he was attending a screening of the movie for HBCUs.

“Well, you’re not corny anymore,” Lore’l said, as Jordan ignored the comment and walked on down the red carpet.

Needless to say, Jordan’s fans weren’t pleased and flamed her online, with one snarking, “Now she’s fat, pre diabetic, tacky gold hair, interviewing him on his directorial debut. Life comes at you fast.”

Creed III opens March 3.

