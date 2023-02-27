Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Shirley Ethel Cochran, 82, of Martinsville, died Saturday. The Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Bluefield, West Virginia. Visitation will be held Tuesday, at Wright Funeral Service from 6-7 p.m.

Edward Franklin Harmon, 62, of Martinsville, died on January 19. The family will receive friends on March 4, from 5-7 p.m. at New Day Church MHC, in Martinsville. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

James Monroe Hobson, died on Feb. 21. The family will receive friends at noon on March 6 in the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home with a graveside service at 1 p.m. in the Roselawn Burial Park with full military honors.

Elizabeth Roberts Lockhart, 85, of Bassett, died Thursday. A viewing will be held from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, at Bassett Funeral Service, where the funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. A private burial will be held at the Lockhart Family Cemetery.

Juanita Mahan, 91, of Martinsville, died Feb. 23. A visitation service will be held Thursday, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held Wednesday from 1-5 p.m., at Hairston Funeral Home.

Thomas Owens, 80, of Martinsville, died Thursday. The funeral will be Friday, at 11:30 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be a one-half hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.

Sonya Reid 47, of Collinsville, died Monday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Linda Starkey Warren, 81 of Axton, died Thursday. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Norris Funeral Services followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. and then the burial at Roselawn Burial Park.