Monday, February 27, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentTrailer drops for Ray Romano's directorial debut, 'Somewhere in Queens'
Entertainment

Trailer drops for Ray Romano’s directorial debut, ‘Somewhere in Queens’

Bill Wyatt
By Bill Wyatt
0
7
Roadside Attractions

The trailer has dropped for Ray Romano‘s directorial debut, the film Somewhere in Queens, which debuted over the summer to strong reviews on the film festival circuit.

In the movie, Romano plays a dad and owner of a family-run New York construction company whose son, nicknamed Sticks (Jacob Ward), gets a potentially life-changing chance to be scouted for college basketball teams. When a broken heart threatens to derail the dream, however, Romano’s Leo tries to do whatever it takes to get Sticks back on track.

Emmy winner Laurie Metcalf plays Romano’s wife, Angela, and fellow stand-up and actor Sebastian Maniscalco stars as Romano’s younger brother.

The movie debuts April 21.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Rupert Murdoch says Fox hosts ‘endorsed’ election claims, court filing says
Next article
Artificial sweetener linked to heart attack and stroke: Study
Bill Wyatt
Bill Wyatthttps://whee.net

I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.

RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE