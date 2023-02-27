Will Chris Rock hit back for Oscars slap with live Netflix special?

Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez

For a “slap heard ’round the world,” precious little has been heard publicly from the guy on the receiving end of it, Chris Rock.

As reported in April 2022, Rock mentioned onstage he wouldn’t talk about it at length until he gets “paid” for it — and it seems Netflix brought the checkbook for its first live comedy special.

ABC Audio has confirmed Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will be staged in Baltimore, Maryland, live at 10 p.m. ET on March 4, a week and a day before the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Rock had already launched his Ego Death world tour before Will Smith slapped him and cursed him out for a joke about Jada Pinket Smith‘s bald head, but his ticket sales skyrocketed after the incident.

Netflix is going all out for the special. “March 4 will be a hilarious evening, with an incredible set from Chris Rock – one of the greatest stand-ups of all-time – and contributions from an amazing lineup of special guests,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats.

The Show Before the Show preshow will start at 9:30 p.m. ET live from The Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip, hosted by Ronny Chieng with Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones, Deon Cole and more.

“The show’s comedians will count down to the historic live Netflix comedy event” with “live commentary from fellow comedians and special messages from some of Rock’s friends including Amy Schumer, Cedric the Entertainer, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, Sir Paul McCartney, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, and more.”

Following the special, David Spade and Dana Carvey will be hosting The Show After The Show with special guests live from The Comedy Store to wrap up the night.

