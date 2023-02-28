Tuesday, February 28, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentBack to Neverland: Disney+ releases teaser to 'Peter Pan & Wendy'
Entertainment

Back to Neverland: Disney+ releases teaser to ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
6
Disney+

On Tuesday, Disney+ released the teaser to Peter Pan & Wendy, a live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 Disney animated classic.

The teaser introduces Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson), “a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), a boy who refuses to grow up.”

The streaming service continues, “Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell (Grown-ish‘s Yara Shahidi), she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.”

Jude Law plays the crook-mitted madman, leading a cast that also includes Molly Parker from House of Cards, Rogue One‘s Alan Tudyk, and comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan.

The movie debuts on April 28.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Canned shrimp sold at major retailers across four states recalled over health concerns
Next article
Jonathan Majors shares plot idea for potential romantic comedy with Issa Rae
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE