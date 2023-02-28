City Council tours Southside

Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Council and city officials get ready to tour Southside

Martinsville City Council toured Southside Monday night and then held a neighborhood meeting at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Discussions ranged from trash and dilapidated houses to traffic concerns.

