City Council tours Southside

Council and city officials get ready to tour Southside

Martinsville City Council toured Southside Monday night and then held a neighborhood meeting at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Discussions ranged from trash and dilapidated houses to traffic concerns.

Volkswagen’s vehicle-tracking service is under fire after a carjacking last week in Illinois. Police say thieves in Libertyville, just outside Chicago, ran over a pregnant mother and took her car with her 2-year-old inside but when officers called the tracking service, Volkswagen asked for a fee before helping out. ABC’s Lionel Moise has the story

If you commute to Pittsylvania County be aware that road construction on Route 883 in Pittsylvania will cause delays for drivers on Wednesday and Thursday. The construction will be for pipe replacements. There will be signage posted for the work by VDOT. The work will take place on Whitmell School Road, to Mt Cross Road, along with Laniers Mill Road, and to Campview Road.

Parts of the Northeast getting their biggest snowfall of the season as a winter storm hit overnight — the wintry weather part of that cross-country system that started on the West Coast. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has more

Gas prices are down in the past week says ABC’s Alex Stone.