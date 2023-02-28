Community Calendar

Tuesday, Feb. 28
Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Summerlin meeting room, Henry County Administration Building.
Joint budget meeting with Henry County Board of Supervisors and Henry County School Board: 5 p.m., Henry County Administration Building, School Board’s conference room.
Martinsville City Council meeting: 5:30 p.m. closed session and 7 p.m. regular session, Council Chambers, Municipal Building.
Thursday, March 2
Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals meets at 1 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.
Henry County School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.
Driving Miss Daisy by TheatreWorks Community Players at 7 p.m. in the Blackbox Theatre.
Friday, March 3
Driving Miss Daisy by TheatreWorks Community Players at 7 p.m. in the Blackbox Theatre.
Saturday, March 4
Run the Park – One hour run at 9 a.m. at Jack Dalton Park.
Driving Miss Daisy by TheatreWorks Community Players at 7 p.m. in the Blackbox Theatre.
Sunday, March 5
Driving Miss Daisy by TheatreWorks Community Players at 2 p.m. in the Blackbox Theatre.
Celebration of Dr. Seuss and the kickoff of Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Patrick County, 2 p.m. at the Reynolds Homestead.
Monday, March 6
Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society and American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse uptown.
Tuesday, March 7
Fast Track 2023 Trade Show, VIP night from 4-8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8
Fast Track 2023 Trade Show will be open to the public from 4-7 p.m.
Thursday, May 25
Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.