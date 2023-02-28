No biscuits today

Without explanation, Biscuitville announced their grand opening for the new Biscuitville in Collinsville would not be held today as planned and a new date for the opening was not announced. Word around the water cooler is that they couldn’t get it ready to open in time and had no choice but to put it off. Maybe they should have added a reason like: the PSA hasn’t approved our grease pit yet and then suggested a rescheduled date to assure all the hungry Biscuitville biscuit eaters around here not to panic.

There are 10 obituaries listed today. That’s not unusual. But what is unusual is that three of them have the same last names. All three are being serviced by three different funeral homes, so there’s nothing to indicate they are directly related.

City Council toured Southside yesterday in the rain and mostly in the dark. They discussed some problem areas that needed work, but you had to use your imagination in most locations. It was just too rainy and dark to see it.

Today’s expression is: “Told it to my face” as in “People were coming to my neighbor’s house at all hours of the night because he was selling them drugs. I know this is true because a police officer told it to my face.” This was stated by one of the Southside residents at a City Council community meeting last night.