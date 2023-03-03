South on alert for tornadoes as severe thunderstorms move in

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The South is on alert for dangerous tornadoes as severe thunderstorms move in.

The severe weather is forecast to move across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia on Friday, with damaging winds near 70 mph.

Cities in the bull’s-eye include Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga, Tennessee; Huntsville, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and Atlanta.

Since Thursday, at least eight tornadoes have been reported across Kentucky, Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

Very heavy rain is also expected.

Some areas in Arkansas got up to 7 inches of rain, and 11 states from Oklahoma to Ohio are on alert for flooding Friday.

To the north, that same system could bring a mix of rain and snow to Chicago late Friday. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible in the Windy City, where a winter weather advisory is in effect.

Detroit could get up to 6 inches of snow, with the National Weather Service noting the possibility of power outages due to strong winds.

Heavy rain and flooding will also be possible across the Ohio Valley on Friday, from Charleston, West Virginia, to Cleveland.

The storm will move into the Northeast Friday evening. Heavy rain or a wintry mix is in the forecast from New York City to Boston. Heavy snow topping 1 foot is expected for northern New England and upstate New York.

