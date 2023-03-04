Saturday, March 4, 2023
Appalachian works to restore power

By WHEE Staff
Approximately 5,000 Virginia customers without power after storm: AEP
Appalachian Power Company (AEP) said there are approximately 41,000 customers without power after heavy rain and damaging winds led to power outages.

After storms and high winds, Appalachian says 2,212 customers remain without power in Virginia Saturday afternoon. Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties have a total of 30 customers waiting for power to be restored.

