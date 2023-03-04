Saturday, March 4, 2023
Community Calendar

Saturday, March 4

Run the Park – One hour run at 9 a.m. at Jack Dalton Park.

Driving Miss Daisy by TheatreWorks Community Players at 7 p.m. in the Blackbox Theatre.

Sunday, March 5

Driving Miss Daisy by TheatreWorks Community Players at 2 p.m. in the Blackbox Theatre.

Celebration of Dr. Seuss and the kickoff of Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Patrick County, 2 p.m. at the Reynolds Homestead.

Monday, March 6

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society and American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse uptown.

Tuesday, March 7

Fast Track 2023 Trade Show, VIP night from 4-8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Fast Track 2023 Trade Show will be open to the public from 4-7 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Music night at Spencer Penn Centre. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Oak Level Ruritan Club BB drive-thru dinner from 4-6 p.m., 7668 Oak Level Road in Bassett. $10 per plate includes BBQ, baked beans, slaw, rolls, and dessert. Pre-order by calling 276-340-3041. Items will be collected for the warming center.

Rives on the Road, 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., HJDB Event Center in Bassett, Doc Watson Tribute.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

