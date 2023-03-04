Saturday, March 4, 2023
HomeNewsLocalMost Patrick County incumbents to seek reelection
Local

Most Patrick County incumbents to seek reelection

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
Majority of incumbents to seek reelection
A majority of the incumbent officeholders in Patrick County plan to seek reelection in the November 7 election. Eleven positions
Previous article
Proposed school budget tops $101 million
Next article
Appalachian works to restore power
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE