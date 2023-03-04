HomeNewsLocalProposed school budget tops $101 million Local Proposed school budget tops $101 million By WHEE Staff March 4, 2023 0 14 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp HCPS presents proposed $102,000,000 budget; students recognized for a variety of achievementsStudents honored in swimming, wrestling, football, forensics, volleyball, oratory Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articlePSA offers discountsNext articleMost Patrick County incumbents to seek reelection WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Appalachian works to restore power March 4, 2023 Local Most Patrick County incumbents to seek reelection March 4, 2023 Local PSA offers discounts March 4, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Michigan judge dismisses all suits against Oxford school district related to 2021 shooting March 4, 2023 Bad smells may be leading to some of the reported symptoms in East Palestine: Experts March 4, 2023 California man arrested for transformer bombings had explosive materials in home: Police March 4, 2023 Appalachian works to restore power March 4, 2023 Load more Recent Comments