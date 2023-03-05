2 dead, 6 injured in shooting at suburban Atlanta house party packed with more than 100 teenagers

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — At least two people were killed and six others were injured when gunfire erupted late Saturday night at a suburban Atlanta house party packed with more than 100 teenagers, according to law enforcement officials.

The shooting broke out about 11 p.m. at a home in Douglasville, about 20 miles west of Atlanta, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

“We know that there was a house party where well over a hundred teenagers were attending. A confrontation occurred that resulted in two deaths and six injured from gunshots,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Sunday.

No arrests were immediately announced and a motive remains under investigation. Sheriff’s investigators are asking anyone with information about the episode to contact them.

The names of the two people killed were not immediately released, but parents of teenagers who attended the party wrote on Facebook that the deceased victims were teenagers.

“My child is traumatized. Her friends are traumatized. I am traumatized,” a parent of one of the partygoers wrote on Facebook.

Aerial Gardner, who lives next door to the house where the shooting occurred, told ABC affiliate station WSB-TV in Atlanta that she and her family heard the gunshots and took cover inside their home.

“My kids were on the floor. They were scared,” Gardner said.

