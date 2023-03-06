‘Creed III’ knocks out box office with franchise record $58.7 million debut

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

Creed III topped the domestic box office with an estimated $58.7 million opening weekend — well above its projected $40 million take and $23 million more than Creed II‘s 2018 opening gross. Overseas, the movie — starring Michael B. Jordan in his feature directorial debut, along with Tessa Thompson, and Jonathan Majors — grabbed an additional $41.8 million internationally, for a total of $100.4 million worldwide.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — the #1 film in North America for two weeks running, slipped to second place in its third week of release, delivering an estimated $12 million. So far, the film has collected $186 million domestically, outpacing the original Ant-Man, which ended its theatrical run with $180 million domestically, and closing in on the 2018 sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp, which ended up with $216 million. Globally, the film has grossed $420 million to date.

Cocaine Bear grabbed third place with an estimated $11 million, bringing its two-week domestic tally to $41 million. The comedy-horror film has collected $10 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $52 million.

The first of this week’s new major releases, the Japanese anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba: To the Swordsmith Village, opened with an estimated $10.1 million for a fourth-place finish.

Jesus Revolution, the faith-based drama starring Kelsey Grammer, rounded out the top five, debuting with an estimated $8.3 million. Its two-week North American total stands at $30.5 million

The second of this week’s two major releases, the Guy Ritchie action flick Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, fell short of expectations, opening with an estimated $3.1 million, good for a seventh-place finish.

