Monday, March 6, 2023
Mom dies after tree falls on her during Boy Scout hike

By WHEE Staff
Alfredo Alonso Avila / EyeEm / Getty Images

(CUPERTINO, Calif.) — A mom of a Boy Scout died after a tree fell on her while she was hiking with the scouts in California this weekend, according to officials.

The accident occurred Sunday morning in Cupertino, about 45 miles south of San Francisco, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said.

The Boy Scouts said the victim was a parent participating in a hike, adding that no one else was hurt.

A Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District spokesperson said the woman died on the Stephen E. Abbors Trail in the Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve. The trail is now temporarily closed.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends and community in the wake of this tragic event,” the spokesperson added.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

