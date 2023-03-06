Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Linda Ann Campbell Harris, 74, of Martinsville, died on March 3. The funeral will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Kingdom Hall. The burial will be private at the family cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Melvin P. Hall, 83, of Collinsville, died Friday. A visitation will be held Tuesday, from 12-1 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home in Bassett with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.

James Monroe Hobson, died on Feb. 21. The family will receive friends at noon on Monday in the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home with a graveside service at 1 p.m. in the Roselawn Burial Park with full military honors.

George (Jack) Robert Manning, Sr., 83, of Axton, died Friday. A visitation will be held Monday from 6-8 p.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. The funeral will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. The interment will be in Roselawn Burial park.

Lois Hairston Norman, 78, of Fieldale, died on March 2. The funeral will be Thursday, at 1 p.m. at Refuge Temple. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to service. Burial will follow the service at Fair Haven Memorial Park. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Leonard William “Bill” Stultz, 82, of Martinsville, died Friday. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The interment will be held in Roselawn Burial Park. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Sharon R. Waller 72, of Franklin, formerly of Martinsville, died Saturday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Clarence Richard “Dick” Wilcox, III, 79, of Martinsville, died Saturday. The funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Calvary Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Audrey Witt, 88, of Collinsville, died Wednesday. A graveside service will be conducted Monday, at 11 a.m. in Henry Memorial Park. Collins-McKee-Stone in Bassett is in charge.