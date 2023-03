College basketball

In college basketball: Virginia Tech plays Notre Dame on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the ACC Tournament. UNC plays on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and UVA plays on Thursday at 7 p.m. with their opponents to be determined.

Baseball: The Astros toppled the Nationals on Sunday 6-2 in preseason baseball. Spring training continues with the Nats and the Marlins on Tuesday at 1:10 p.m.