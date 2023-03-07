Tuesday, March 7, 2023
'Avatar: The Way of Water' splashing down on digital March 28

20th Century Studios

Now the third highest-grossing movie of all time — just ahead of his Titanic and below the number-one film of all time, the original AvatarJames Cameron‘s Avatar: The Way of Water will be available for purchase on digital March 28.

The Oscar-nominated sequel will be available on all the major digital platforms, including Prime Video, Vudu and Apple TV+, along with more than three hours of bonus content.

The digital release comes packed with nearly 20 behind-the-scenes featurettes about the making of the $2.2 billion-grossing epic, including deep dives into its bleeding-edge digital effects, casting videos, and a special feature showing how its cast learned to live off the land to prepare for their roles as Pandora’s native Na’vi.

The film — starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Edie Falco, Kate Winslet, and Sigourney Weaver — is up for four Academy Awards this coming Sunday, including Best Picture.

Avatar: The Way of Water was produced by 20th Century Studios, which is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

