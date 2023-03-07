Community Calendar

Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Tuesday, March 7

Fast Track 2023 Trade Show, VIP night from 4-8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Fast Track 2023 Trade Show will be open to the public from 4-7 p.m.

Community meal 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church.

Thursday, March 9

Horsepasture Ruritan Club monthly dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the club building.

Friday, March 10

Music night at Spencer Penn Centre. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Bassett Ruritan Club monthly breakfast from 6-10 a.m.

Oak Level Ruritan Club BBQ drive-thru dinner from 4-6 p.m., 7668 Oak Level Road in Bassett. $10 per plate includes BBQ, baked beans, slaw, rolls, desert. Pre-order by calling 276-340-3041. Items will be collected for the warming center.

Rives on the Road, 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., HJDB Event Center in Bassett, Doc Watson Tribute.

Sunday, March 12

“Power in Pearls” Tea by the MCH Historical Society, 3-5 p.m., One Starling Avenue, $25, 276-403-5361.

Monday, March 13

Patrick County Board of Supervisors meeting at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Henry County Planning Commission meeting at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.

