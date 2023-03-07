Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Raymond Randolph Abshire, 84, of Ridgeway, died Monday. The service will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

James Cobbs, 68, of Axton, died Monday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Terry Wayne Farmer, 60, of Stuart, died Friday. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Blackberry Baptist Church Cemetery in Bassett. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Fred Gravely, 76, of Martinsville, died Sunday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Linda Ann Campbell Harris, 74, of Martinsville, died on March 3. The funeral will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Kingdom Hall. The burial will be private at the family cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Melvin P. Hall, 83, of Collinsville, died Friday. A visitation will be held Tuesday, from 12-1 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home in Bassett with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.

Christine Kellam died Monday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Rachel Reynolds Largen, 87, of Bassett died Saturday. Services will be Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. at Life Church in Fieldale. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Reynolds Family Cemetery in Patrick Springs. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

George (Jack) Robert Manning, Sr., 83, of Axton, died Friday. The funeral will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. The interment will be in Roselawn Burial park.

Lois Hairston Norman, 78, of Fieldale, died on March 2. The funeral will be Thursday, at 1 p.m. at Refuge Temple. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to service. Burial will follow the service at Fair Haven Memorial Park. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Leonard William “Bill” Stultz, 82, of Martinsville, died Friday. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The interment will be held in Roselawn Burial Park. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Shirley L. Walker, 88, of Martinsville, died Sunday. The service will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Sharon Rose Waller, 72, died Saturday. Visitation is Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral is at 11 a.m. at Greater New Bethel Apostolic Church, in Martinsville. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, from 1- 5 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home.

Louise Fulcher Warren, 80, of Rocky Mt., formerly of Henry County, died Saturday. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Norris Funeral Services. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. Burial will be at the Stanley Family Cemetery.

Clarence Richard “Dick” Wilcox, III, 79, of Martinsville, died Saturday. The funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Calvary Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.