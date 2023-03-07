Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Entertainment

‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ to premiere in New York City with full orchestra

Sony Pictures/Kings Theatre and Ambassador Theatre Group

Sony Pictures’ Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse will swing into its hero Miles Morales’ home turf of Brooklyn for a special live event.

And he’s bringing backup.

On Friday, March 17, the borough’s historic Kings Theatre will host a screening of the film, coupled with a full orchestra, band and DJs, all providing musical accompaniment to the groundbreaking movie.

The event will also feature a Q&A with the animated film’s Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning composer, Daniel Pemberton, and composer and performer Tamar-kali to discuss the special performance.

The original Spider-Verse soundtrack featured contributions from Lil Wayne, Post Malone and Nicki Minaj; an in-house DJ will spin the tracks, backed by Broadway Sinfonietta, an NYC-based all-female BIPOC orchestra.

Tickets for the event can be purchased now.

Meantime, a follow-up to Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hits theaters June 2.

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

