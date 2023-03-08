Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Raymond Randolph Abshire, 84, of Ridgeway, died Monday. The service will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Allene S. Bouldin, 94, died Monday. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

James Cobbs, 68, of Axton, died Monday. Visitation will be Friday, at 11:30 a.m., and the service at 12 noon at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Cobbs Family Cemetery in Axton. A public viewing will be held Thursday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Ronnie Buford Crews, 83, of Ridgeway, died Monday. A graveside service will be Saturday, at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Terry Wayne Farmer, 60, of Stuart, died Friday. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Blackberry Baptist Church Cemetery in Bassett. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Linda Ann Campbell Harris, 74, of Martinsville, died March 3. The funeral will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Kingdom Hall. Burial will be private at the family cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Wallace Carson Johns, II, 88, of Martinsville, died Monday. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Christine Kellam died Monday. Visitation will be Saturday, at 12 p.m. and the funeral will be at 1 p.m. held at The Spirit of Christ Worship Center. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held Friday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Rachel Reynolds Largen, 87, of Bassett died Saturday. Services will be Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. at Life Church in Fieldale. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Reynolds Family Cemetery in Patrick Springs. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Malcolm Moore, 91, of Bassett, died Tuesday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Lois Hairston Norman, 78, of Fieldale, died March 2. The funeral will be Thursday, at 1 p.m. at Refuge Temple. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to service. Burial will follow the service at Fair Haven Memorial Park. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Sharon Rose Waller , 72, died Saturday. Visitation be Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral is at 11 a.m. at Greater New Bethel Apostolic Church, in Martinsville. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, from 1- 5 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home.

Louise Fulcher Warren, 80, of Rocky Mt., formerly of Henry County, died Saturday. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Norris Funeral Services. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. Burial will be at the Stanley Family Cemetery.

Clarence Richard “Dick” Wilcox, III, 79, of Martinsville, died Saturday. The funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Calvary Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Kimberly H. Williams, 48, of Bassett, died March 3. The family will receive friends on Friday, 6-8 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The funeral will be held Saturday, at 11 a.m at Bassett Funeral Service. Burial will follow at BlackBerry Baptist Church Cemetery.