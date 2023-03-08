HomeNewsLocalPatrick Admin resigns unexpectedly Local Patrick Admin resigns unexpectedly By WHEE Staff March 8, 2023 0 3 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Patrick County Administrator Geri Hazelwood resignsPatrick County administrator Geri Hazelwood resigned from her position on Monday with an effective date of March 1. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleTrade show underwayNext articleIn Brief: Anthony Anderson goes from ‘black-ish’ to ‘Public Defenders’ for ABC, and more WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Speedway wall becomes history March 8, 2023 Local Trade show underway March 8, 2023 Dailies Sunny and 69 today March 8, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Community Calendar March 8, 2023 Speedway wall becomes history March 8, 2023 Hershey’s unveils plant-based Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups March 8, 2023 Local scoreboard March 8, 2023 Load more Recent Comments