HomeNewsLocalSpeedway wall becomes history Local Speedway wall becomes history By WHEE Staff March 8, 2023 0 6 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp ‘Preserving History’: Martinsville Speedway removes part of wall to commemorate Ross Chastain’s ‘Hail Melon’ moveOn Tuesday afternoon, construction crews were at Martinsville Speedway to remove part of the wall, and Ross Chastain was there to help with the removal. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleHershey’s unveils plant-based Reese’s Peanut Butter CupsNext articleCommunity Calendar WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Patrick Admin resigns unexpectedly March 8, 2023 Local Trade show underway March 8, 2023 Dailies Sunny and 69 today March 8, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Obituaries March 8, 2023 Celeb designer Christian Siriano’s dresses “ruined” just days before the Oscars March 8, 2023 Community Calendar March 8, 2023 Hershey’s unveils plant-based Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups March 8, 2023 Load more Recent Comments