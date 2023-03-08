Sunny and 69 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Dry high pressure will be over the eastern United States today through Thursday. Low pressure tracking into the Ohio Valley on Friday will bring widespread rain, and a little light snow on Friday then gusty wind on Friday night. Another low tracking across the Carolinas will result in a chance for more precipitation for the area on Sunday.

In the forecast:

Sunny today with a high of 61. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 30. Mostly sunny on Thursday with a high of 59 and a 50% chance of rain overnight Thursday with a low of 38. On Friday there is a 60% chance of rain in the morning, becoming cloudy and breezy in the afternoon with gusts up to 22 mph and a high of 52.