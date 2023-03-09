Emma Heming Willis takes on troll claiming she’s getting her “5 minutes” of fame by talking about Bruce Willis

Bruce and Emma in 2019 – Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Film at Lincoln Center

“I didn’t come to play.”

That was the message on Instagram Wednesday from an admittedly angry Emma Heming Willis, in response to a troll who accused her of using husband Bruce Willis‘ frontotemporal dementia diagnosis for clout.

“I just saw something about me getting my ‘five minutes,’ which is great, which means that you’re listening,” she opened the video.

“So, I’m going to take my five minutes and I’m gonna turn it into 10 because I’m always going to advocate for my husband. And while I’m at it, I’m going to raise awareness about FTD and for the caregivers, who are unsung heroes out there.”

“And then, I’m going to turn my grief and my anger and my sadness into something good around something that feels less than,” she said, adding, “So, watch this space because I didn’t come to play.”

The mom of Willis’ daughters Mabel and Evelyn captioned the post, “Just over here turning my 5 mins into 10. I’ve sat around quietly for too long and I’m so ready to be embraced by this solid and loving community my family and I find ourselves in while trying to lift them up in return. Let’s go.”

Among the more than 37,000 likes on the video was a “HELL YES!” from Willis’ daughter Scout, who added to her stepmom, “I am so so proud of you!”

As reported last month, Heming Willis revealed that the Die Hard franchise star’s aphasia had progressed to the “cruel” brain disorder FTD, for which there is no cure.

Earlier this week, Heming Willis asked the paparazzi and others who might happen to see her husband to “give him his space.” She added, “The woo-hooing and the yippee-ki-yays — just don’t do it, OK?”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.