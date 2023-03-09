Thursday, March 9, 2023
HomeNewsNationalGun used in 'Rust' shooting destroyed: Source
National

Gun used in ‘Rust’ shooting destroyed: Source

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
Jason Marz/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Prosecutors in New Mexico told Alec Baldwin’s defense team the gun used in the October 2021 shooting on the set of “Rust” broke during testing, a source close to the defense told ABC News.

The source called it “very problematic” since it is a key piece of evidence that led to involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin in connection with the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial along with the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was also charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Third of officers in an Ohio police department hit with civil rights and abuse charges
Next article
Republican senators optimistic Mitch McConnell is ‘gonna be fine’ after concussion
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE