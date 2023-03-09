Mitch McConnell being treated for concussion after fall at DC hotel

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell remained in the hospital Thursday and was being treated for a concussion following a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel Wednesday night.

“Leader McConnell tripped at a dinner event Wednesday evening and has been admitted to the hospital and is being treated for a concussion. He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment. The Leader is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes,” McConnell’s communications director David Popp told ABC News Thursday afternoon.

GOP Sen. John Barrasso, who is also a physician, told reporters McConnell is alert and talking.

“He’s gonna be observed which is concussion protocol. I expect him to make a full recovery and be back here next week,” Barrasso said as he left a meeting where Republican senators were briefed by McConnell’s team.

The hotel where the fall occurred, sources said, was the Waldorf Astoria, formerly the Trump International Hotel.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday he spoke with McConnell’s staff after reaching out to his colleague.

“First, my thoughts this morning are with my good friend, Leader Mitch McConnell, who’s recovering from in the hospital after an accident last night,” Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor. “This morning I offer a prayer of strength and healing for the leader and his family. I called the leader this morning and spoke briefly with his staff to extend my prayers and well wishes. My thoughts are also with Leader McConnell’s family and his team. I join every single one of my colleagues in wishing Leader McConnell a speedy and full recovery.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he hadn’t spoken with McConnell either but hopes to do so later.

“We are just checking, trying to get an update on the senator. I know he tripped last night, but I don’t have any new information,” McCarthy told reporters. “I haven’t been able to talk to him. Because I was in meetings. Hopefully, I’ll be able to talk to him today.”

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., wished McConnell a speedy recovery at the top of his weekly press conference.

“Let me begin by extending on behalf of House Democrats with thoughts and prayers and best wishes to Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell. We are praying for a swift and a full and a speedy recovery and we stand with him and his family in that regard,” Jeffries said.

President Joe Biden tweeted Thursday afternoon that he and the first lady “are wishing Senator McConnell a speedy recovery” and “look forward to seeing him back on the Senate floor.”

McConnell, who’s 81, has walked with a limp after overcoming polio at a young age and suffered a fall in early August 2019, fracturing his shoulder.

He has served as Senate Republican leader since 2007 and became the longest-serving party leader in the history of the Senate earlier this year.

ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.