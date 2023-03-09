Thursday, March 9, 2023
HomeNewsPoliticsMitch McConnell remains hospitalized after fall at DC hotel
Politics

Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after fall at DC hotel

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
6
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell remained in the hospital Thursday following a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel, Wednesday night.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” McConnell’s spokesperson Doug Andres told ABC News Wednesday night.

As of Thursday morning, his team was not providing any further information on the extent of McConnell’s injuries or how long he is expected to remain hospitalized.

The hotel where the fall occurred, sources said, was the Waldorf Astoria, formerly the Trump International Hotel.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday he spoke with McConnell’s staff after reaching out to his colleague.

“First, my thoughts this morning are with my good friend, Leader Mitch McConnell, who’s recovering from in the hospital after an accident last night,” Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor. “This morning I offer a prayer of strength and healing for the leader and his family. I called the leader this morning and spoke briefly with his staff to extend my prayers and well wishes. My thoughts are also with Leader McConnell’s family and his team. I join every single one of my colleagues in wishing Leader McConnell a speedy and full recovery.”

McConnell, who’s 81, has walked with a limp after overcoming polio at a young age and suffered a fall in early August 2019, fracturing his shoulder.

He has served as Senate Republican leader since 2007 and became the longest-serving party leader in the history of the Senate earlier this year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Three dead after fears of gunshots prompt trampling at Rochester, NY, concert, police say
Next article
Jenna Ortega begrudgingly does the Wednesday dance in ‘SNL’ promo
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE