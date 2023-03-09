Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after fall at DC hotel

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell remained in the hospital Thursday following a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel, Wednesday night.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” McConnell’s spokesperson Doug Andres told ABC News Wednesday night.

As of Thursday morning, his team was not providing any further information on the extent of McConnell’s injuries or how long he is expected to remain hospitalized.

The hotel where the fall occurred, sources said, was the Waldorf Astoria, formerly the Trump International Hotel.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday he spoke with McConnell’s staff after reaching out to his colleague.

“First, my thoughts this morning are with my good friend, Leader Mitch McConnell, who’s recovering from in the hospital after an accident last night,” Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor. “This morning I offer a prayer of strength and healing for the leader and his family. I called the leader this morning and spoke briefly with his staff to extend my prayers and well wishes. My thoughts are also with Leader McConnell’s family and his team. I join every single one of my colleagues in wishing Leader McConnell a speedy and full recovery.”

McConnell, who’s 81, has walked with a limp after overcoming polio at a young age and suffered a fall in early August 2019, fracturing his shoulder.

He has served as Senate Republican leader since 2007 and became the longest-serving party leader in the history of the Senate earlier this year.

