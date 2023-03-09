Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

James Cobbs, 68, of Axton, died Monday. Visitation will be Friday, at 11:30 a.m., and the service at 12 noon at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Cobbs Family Cemetery in Axton. A public viewing will be held Thursday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Ronnie Buford Crews, 83, of Ridgeway, died Monday. A graveside service will be Saturday, at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Ralph Wade Foley, 77, of Fieldale, died Tuesday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Linda Ann Campbell Harris, 74, of Martinsville, died March 3. The funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Kingdom Hall. Burial will be private at the family cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Christine Kellam died Monday. Visitation will be Saturday, at 12 p.m. and the funeral will be at 1 p.m. held at The Spirit of Christ Worship Center. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held Friday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Rachel Reynolds Largen, 87, of Bassett died Saturday. Services will be Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. at Life Church in Fieldale. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Reynolds Family Cemetery in Patrick Springs. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Malcolm Moore, 91, of Bassett, died Tuesday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Mary Ruth York “Nester”, 65, of Ridgeway, died Monday. The Memorial Service will be Friday, at 5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Lois Hairston Norman, 78, of Fieldale, died March 2. The funeral will be Thursday, at 1 p.m. at Refuge Temple. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to service. Burial will follow the service at Fair Haven Memorial Park. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

David Lee Taylor Jr., 44, of Collinsville, died Tuesday. A visitation at Collins Funeral Home will be Saturday, from 1-2 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at Collins Funeral Home at 2 p.m.

Sharon Rose Waller , 72, died Saturday. Visitation be Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral is at 11 a.m. at Greater New Bethel Apostolic Church, in Martinsville. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Kimberly H. Williams, 48, of Bassett, died March 3. The family will receive friends on Friday, 6-8 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The funeral will be held Saturday, at 11 a.m at Bassett Funeral Service. Burial will follow at BlackBerry Baptist Church Cemetery.