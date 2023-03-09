Three LAPD officers in stable condition after being shot by parolee at large, police say

kali9/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot Wednesday night in a “violent encounter,” police said.

The three men, all senior officers in the Metropolitan Division K-9 unit, are now in stable condition after being shot by a parolee at large, LAPD Assistant Chief Al Labrada said during an evening press conference.

The LAPD responded to calls earlier Wednesday of a parolee at large, Labrada said. When officers located him, he refused to obey commands, according to police. Officers utilized gas, but the suspect still did not comply, Labrada said, eventually exiting the residence where he was holed up and firing on the K-9 unit officers.

The suspect is dead at the scene, Labrada said. It’s unknown if the suspect was shot by officers or if it was self-inflicted.

All three officers were said to be alert while they were transported to the trauma center at LA County/USC Medical Center.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she was able to have a conversation with two of the officers.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.