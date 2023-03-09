Sunny and 63 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Low pressure developing in the central United States today moves into the Ohio Valley on Friday will bring widespread rain, and a light mountain snow to the area on Friday then gusty conditions on Friday night. Another low tracking from the Southern Plains to the Carolinas will results in a chance for more rain, and a small chance of winter precipitation, for the region on Sunday and Sunday night. The weather dries out for Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures will be well below normal.

In the forecast:

Sunny today with a high of 63, 60% chance of rain overnight with a low of 40, 90% chance of rain on Friday and breezy with gusts up to 21 mph with a high of 53. Friday night will be partly cloudy and windy with gusts up to 25 mph and a low of 33 and sunny on Saturday, windy with gusts up to 28 mph and a high of 52.