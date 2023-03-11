HomeNewsLocalBaby found with fentanyl in system Local Baby found with fentanyl in system By WHEE Staff March 11, 2023 0 5 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Rockingham Co. healthcare workers find Fentanyl in baby’s system, father chargedBaby’s father was charged with child abuse following testing that showed a one-year-old with Fentanyl in its system, according to court documents. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleStrayer to join Harvest FoundationNext articleBuchanan featured in remarkable women series on WFXR WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Dailies Sunny and 51 today March 11, 2023 Local Man charged with setting brush fires March 11, 2023 Local Buchanan featured in remarkable women series on WFXR March 11, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Sunny and 51 today March 11, 2023 Local scoreboard March 11, 2023 Obituaries March 11, 2023 Community Calendar March 11, 2023 Load more Recent Comments