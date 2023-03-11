Saturday, March 11, 2023
HomeNewsLocalBaby found with fentanyl in system
Local

Baby found with fentanyl in system

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
Rockingham Co. healthcare workers find Fentanyl in baby’s system, father charged
Baby’s father was charged with child abuse following testing that showed a one-year-old with Fentanyl in its system, according to court documents.
Previous article
Strayer to join Harvest Foundation
Next article
Buchanan featured in remarkable women series on WFXR
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Sunny and 51 today

Local scoreboard

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Sunny and 51 today

Local scoreboard

Obituaries

POPULAR POSTS

Sunny and 51 today

Local scoreboard

Obituaries

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE