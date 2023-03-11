Community Calendar

Saturday, March 11, 2023
Saturday, March 11

TheatreWorks Community Players auditions from 10-12 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St. for “The Play that Goes Wrong.”

Bargain Fair Public Drop-off at 1 p.m., 242 Franklin St., sponsored by the Charity League.

Oak Level Ruritan Club BBQ drive-thru dinner from 4-6 p.m., 7668 Oak Level Road in Bassett. $10 per plate includes BBQ, baked beans, slaw, rolls, and dessert. Pre-order by calling 276-340-3041. Items will be collected for the warming center.

Rives on the Road, 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., HJDB Event Center in Bassett, Doc Watson Tribute.

Sunday, March 12

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. when the time will become 3 a.m.

TheatreWorks Community Players auditions for “The Play that Goes Wrong,” from 2-4 p.m.

“Power in Pearls” Tea by the MCH Historical Society, 3-5 p.m., One Starling Avenue, $25, 276-403-5361.

Monday, March 13

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Ridgeway Branch Library for their monthly meeting.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors meeting at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14

Members of the School Board will host community listening sessions at 6 p.m. at Laurel Park Middle Schools, March 27 at Magna Vista, March 28 at Stanleytown Elementary and March 30 at Bassett High School.

Wednesday, March 15

Henry County Planning Commission meeting at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.

