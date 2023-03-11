HomeNewsLocalMan charged with setting brush fires Local Man charged with setting brush fires By WHEE Staff March 11, 2023 0 5 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Rockingham County Sheriff Office: Eden man arrested following numerous brushfires investigationPatrick Harris, 51, was charged with seven counts of felony malicious use of explosive or incendiary and possession of drugs. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleBuchanan featured in remarkable women series on WFXRNext articleCommunity Calendar WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Dailies Sunny and 51 today March 11, 2023 Local Buchanan featured in remarkable women series on WFXR March 11, 2023 Local Baby found with fentanyl in system March 11, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Sunny and 51 today March 11, 2023 Local scoreboard March 11, 2023 Obituaries March 11, 2023 Community Calendar March 11, 2023 Load more Recent Comments