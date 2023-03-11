Saturday, March 11, 2023
HomeNewsLocalMan charged with setting brush fires
Local

Man charged with setting brush fires

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
Rockingham County Sheriff Office: Eden man arrested following numerous brushfires investigation
Patrick Harris, 51, was charged with seven counts of felony malicious use of explosive or incendiary and possession of drugs.
Previous article
Buchanan featured in remarkable women series on WFXR
Next article
Community Calendar
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Sunny and 51 today

Local scoreboard

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Sunny and 51 today

Local scoreboard

Obituaries

POPULAR POSTS

Sunny and 51 today

Local scoreboard

Obituaries

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE