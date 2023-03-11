Saturday, March 11, 2023
Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Eva Agee “Susie” Allen, 77, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, at Norris Funeral Services. Burial will be at Agee Family Cemetery.

Allean S. Bouldin, 94, of Florida, died March 6. The funeral will be Tuesday, at 2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends two hours prior to service. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Christian Church following the service.

Ronnie Buford Crews, 83, of Ridgeway, died Monday. A graveside service will be Saturday, at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Linda Ann Campbell Harris, 74, of Martinsville, died March 3. The funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Kingdom Hall. Burial will be private at the family cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Christine Kellam died Monday. Visitation will be Saturday, at 12 p.m. and the funeral will be at 1 p.m. held at The Spirit of Christ Worship Center. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

David Lee Taylor Jr., 44, of Collinsville, died Tuesday. A visitation at Collins Funeral Home will be Saturday, from 1-2 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at Collins Funeral Home at 2 p.m.

