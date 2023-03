College basketball

In college basketball: UVA eliminated Clemson from the ACC Tournament last night 76-56. The Cavs and Duke will face-off tonight at 8:30 p.m. for the ACC Tournament title. Selection Sunday will be tomorrow when teams are chosen to be invited to the NCAA Tournament and the games begin on Tuesday.

Baseball: The Marlins beat the Nats 7-2 yesterday in preseason baseball. Spring training continues with the Nats and the Mets tonight at 7:05 p.m.