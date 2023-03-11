HomeNewsLocalStrayer to join Harvest Foundation Local Strayer to join Harvest Foundation By WHEE Staff March 11, 2023 0 5 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Sandy Strayer to join Harvest after retirement from Henry County Public Schools as superintendentHenry County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sandy Strayer will be the health and education program officer for The Harvest Foundation. She will begin her role at the foundation on July Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articlePriyanka Chopra Jonas says Amazon series ‘Citadel’ was the “first time” she got equal pay with male co-starNext articleBaby found with fentanyl in system WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Dailies Sunny and 51 today March 11, 2023 Local Man charged with setting brush fires March 11, 2023 Local Buchanan featured in remarkable women series on WFXR March 11, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Sunny and 51 today March 11, 2023 Local scoreboard March 11, 2023 Obituaries March 11, 2023 Community Calendar March 11, 2023 Load more Recent Comments