Saturday, March 11, 2023
Sunny and 51 today

National Weather Service
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Cold northwest winds are expected today, diminishing this evening as high pressure builds across the region. An area of low pressure will move across the southern Appalachians Sunday. With the cold air in place, there will be the opportunity for a wintry mix of precipitation, the greatest accumulations of snow and ice occurring along and west of the Blue Ridge. The weather begins to dry out Monday with temperatures remaining below normal through much of next week.

In the forecast:

Sunny today with a high of 51. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 33. 100% chance of rain, snow, and sleet before 1 p.m. on Sunday, then rain, possibly mixed with sleet between 1-3 p.m. and then all rain after 3 p.m. Snow and sleet accumulation is expected to be less than half an inch with a high of 37.

