Sunday, March 12, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentOscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis wins Best Supporting Actress
Entertainment

Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis wins Best Supporting Actress

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
4
ABC

Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actress Sunday night at the 95th Academy Awards.

The 64-year-old actress earned the accolade for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the critically acclaimed movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Curtis wasted no time making note of the many people it took to get her to this point. 

“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself but I am not, I am hundreds of people. I’m hundreds of people,” she began.

The actress went on to thank her team, family, and her supporters, stating, “To all of the people who have supported the genre movies that I’ve made for all these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together!”

As she became visibly emotional and choked back tears, Curtis concluded, “And my mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories — I just won an Oscar.”

Fellow nominees for the Best Supporting Actress were Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hong Chau for The Whale, Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin and Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Oscars 2023: Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’
Next article
Oscars 2023: Sofia Carson and Diane Warren perform nominated song “Applause”
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE