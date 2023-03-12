Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis wins Best Supporting Actress

ABC

Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actress Sunday night at the 95th Academy Awards.

The 64-year-old actress earned the accolade for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the critically acclaimed movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Curtis wasted no time making note of the many people it took to get her to this point.

“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself but I am not, I am hundreds of people. I’m hundreds of people,” she began.

The actress went on to thank her team, family, and her supporters, stating, “To all of the people who have supported the genre movies that I’ve made for all these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together!”

As she became visibly emotional and choked back tears, Curtis concluded, “And my mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories — I just won an Oscar.”

Fellow nominees for the Best Supporting Actress were Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hong Chau for The Whale, Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin and Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

