Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel talks Oscars slap, Ozempic craze, and more in opening monologue

Host Jimmy Kimmel brought the funny with his opening monologue to kick off the 95th Annual Academy Awards Sunday night.

Before getting to the winners, Kimmel opened up the show parachuting down from the ceiling like a scene out of one of the night’s nominated films Top Gun: Maverick.

The late night talk show host wasted no time getting to his jokes, poking fun at the latest weight loss craze that seems to be sweeping Hollywood — Ozempic, an injectable prescription drug.

“Everybody looks so great,” he began. “When I look around this room, I can’t help but wonder, is Ozempic right for me?”

Kimmel also made a few lighthearted jokes aimed at some of the A-list nominees and attendees including Nicole Kidman, who is featured in a preview at AMC theaters before films play on the big screen.

“I am happy to see that Nicole Kidman has finally been released from that abandoned AMC — where she has been held captive for most two full years now,” he said. “Good to have you back, Nicole. And thank you for encouraging people who were already at the movie theater to go to the movie theater. “

Austin Butler, a first-time nominee, also got a shout-out, with Kimmel making note of Butler’s Elvis accent that seems to be sticking around. “He was so convincing as Elvis, still is,” he joked.

He also addressed last year’s slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock, stating that “the Academy has a crisis team in place.”

“If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the ceremony, just do what you did last year. Nothing. Sit there and do absolutely nothing,” he advised. “Maybe even give the assailant a hug.”

